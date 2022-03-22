Ghana vs Nigeria: Jordan Ayew tests negative to Coronavirus

Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Nigeria game



Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, has reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus pandemic ahead of Ghana's World Cup playoff game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Jordan Ayew was earlier ruled out of the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi after testing positive to the novel coronavirus some few days ago leaving Ghana without an experience center-forward in the first leg.



However, Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio has reported that Ghanaians can now celebrate some good news with hope as Jordan Ayew has tested negative after his latest test results came out.



Jordan Ayew was named alongside three other strikers namely Felix Afena Gyan, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, and Christopher Antwi-Adjei by interim coach Otto Addo as the four attacking options for the Black Stars.



The Black Stars are chasing for their 4th FIFA World Cup appearance after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia but they must do so at the expense of Nigeria, who are hoping to make it to the Mundial for the 7th time.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria.





