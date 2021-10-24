Ghana vs Nigeria: 4,000 fans to watch AWCON qualifier

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Fans will be allowed into the stadium for Ghana’s 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifying match against Nigeria on Sunday.



This comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) approved Ghana’s request to admit fans.



Four Thousand (4,000) spectators will be granted entry into the Accra Sports stadium for the crucial encounter.



The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform stakeholders that it will team up with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the match is played under the approved CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols.



The GFA advise Ghanaians to obey all the Protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF.



Ghana trail their counterparts 2-0 from the first leg which was played in Lagos on Wednesday.



This encounter between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 1600hrs GMT.