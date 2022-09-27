Ghana vs. Nicaragua: Otto Addo gives Black Stars 7 over 10

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Black Stars manager, Otto Addo has given his team seven out of 10 for their performance in a 1 – 0 victory against Nicaragua in an international friendly.



The game played in Spain ended with a Fatawu Issahaku first-half strike being the difference between the two sides. It was the first goal Black Stars goal for the youngster.



In a post-match interview, Otto Addo said there were lots of positives to take from the game which came four days after a 3 – 0 thrashing by Brazil in France.



Asked about how much he would give the team on a scale of one to 10, he responded: “The highest is seven. It is seven because everything from what I saw and what we trained went well. It is just that we have to score.



“So, I like the runs behind the defensive line, I like the passes in between the lines, I like the turns up, I like the running positions. So, I love a lot of very very good things. Good timings with the positioning of runs,” he added.



The Borussia Dortmund employee also admitted that the team needed “to be a little bit more composed and a little bit more cool on the ball. We have to be a little bit more precise instead of just hammering the ball into the goal.”



The Nicaragua result as triggered concerns on social media about the preparedness of the Black Stars for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.







