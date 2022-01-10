Ghana vs. Morocco: We will die on the pitch till the end - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew says the Black Stars will die on the pitch till the final whistle in their opening group game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars will open their AFCON campaign on Monday, January 10, when they face Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.



The Al Sadd star admitted they are the underdogs going into the game but has assured the Stars will prove their worth in the match.



"Honestly, AFCON is a very tough competition. We know that people are seeing as us the underdogs, but that's part of football," Ayew said at the pre-match press conference.



"We take it with a lot of determination and hunger to prove that Ghana will never die.



"Whatever happens, we (the players) will die to the end. We will die on the pitch and make sure anybody who wears this shirt will sweat with any energy he has till the end.



After Morocco, Ghana will play Gabon in the second group game also in Yaounde before taking on Comoros in the last round in Garoua.