Ghana vs Morocco: The key players for both countries

The Black Stars of Ghana are up against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a headline fixture of Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Africa powerhouses will battle it out for the first three points of Group C with either side determined to win it.



Both sides are loaded with world-beaters whose performance will be key in where the fixture will end up.



GhanaWeb highlights the key players for both countries



Ghana



Thomas Partey



The Arsenal midfielder is undoubtedly the biggest name in Ghana’s team with his experience at top level football.



Partey who will be making his third AFCON appearance is Ghana’s deputy and has scored in every goal he has acted as a skipper bar the Algeria game.



The 28-year-old will certainly start and engineer Ghana’s victory against the Atlas Lions.



Jordan Ayew



Jordan Ayew headed into the AFCON on good form breaking his over one-year goal duck in the English Premier League.



The Crystal Palace forward has played at the AFCON since 2012 and is a key member of coach Milovan Rajevac’s team.



Jordan is expected to lead the team from flanks and his dribbling and goal-scoring prowess will prove vital for Ghana.



Fatawu Issahaku



The 17-year-old could be Ghana’s trump card in the tournament. Blessed with trickery and pace, the Dreams FC forward is one of few players who have been impressive in the last few matches and could light up the tournament.



Fatawu will be making his debut AFCON appearance against Morocco and could end up being Ghana’s star of the tournament.



Morocco



Achraf Hakimi

The PSG star is arguably the right back on the African continent. Hakimi has in his arsenal pace, perfect crosses and interventions.



Hakimi is carrying the hopes of Moroccans on his shoulders and will have to begin on a good note against Ghana.



He is likely to come up against Ghana’s Jordan Ayew who will operate on the left flank.



Roman Saiss



Saiss is one of many Premier League stars in the tournament is familiar with Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.



The towering centre back will look to prevent Ghana from getting a goal today and also keep a clean sheet.



Ryan Mmaee



The Belgium-based striker has become a star for the Moroccan after netting four goals in his last five matches.



Moroccans will be expecting him to find the net when they come up against Ghana. He has been tipped as one of the players likely to win the goal-king for the tournament.



He will be partnering the more experienced and equally lethal forward Youssef En-Nesyri.