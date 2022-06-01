Ghana vs Madagascar: What the coaches, captains are saying

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Ghana take on Madagascar in the first game of Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ahead of the game which will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, 2022 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the coaches and skippers of both teams have been speaking.



At separate press conferences held on Tuesday, both Otto Addo and his Malagasy counterpart announced their plans for the game.



Otto Addo



“Anything is possible in football, of course we are the favorite but anything can happen. The energy is good at training, everyone wants to play and that’s the same energy we are bringing tomorrow,” coach Otto Addo told the press.



“I adapt to the opponent, I take a close look at the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent, and based on that I play a system so it’s flexible. I have many styles,” added Otto Addo.



Andre Ayew



Andre Ayew says Ghana are going to approach the game with all the seriousness and fight for a win.



“It’s the same game plan we executed against Nigeria, we are going to replicate the same thing against Madagascar Tomorrow,” Ayew said at the pre-match conference.





Nicolas Dupuis



Nicolas Dupuis, the head coach of Madagascar is a huge fan of the Black Stars and believes that Ghana will qualify alongside Madagascar from the group.



He is also confident his squad which is made up of youngsters will be able to upstage the Black Stars.



"Our group against Ghana Angola and central Africa republic is very tough and compact group very difficult. Ghana is favorite in this group and difficult team to beat. We can win against Angola and central Africa republic I tip Ghana and Madagascar to qualify in this group."



He added, "We have prepared very well to face Ghana tomorrow at the Cape Coast sports stadium and we are confident to get better results."



Mathyas Randriamamy



The goalkeeper is likely to captain the Malagasies and is certain that they will upset Ghana and chalk victory today.



“We are looking for a good match. Yes, we can. I believe if we play well, we can win”



“Our goal is to qualify from the group and nothing else. We are here and we are going to play good for our fans” he added.





