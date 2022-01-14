Ghana vs Gabon ‘the Arsenal derby’ of 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, a ten-man Arsenal team held their own against Liverpool to leave Anfield with a 0-0 scoreline in the Carabao Cup.



A depleted Arsenal side, were dealt a further blow by a Granit Xhaka red card, but they put up one of the best defensive performances of the season to stifle Liverpool’s attack for over one hour.



Arsenal were without some of their key players who are currently with their national teams at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Gunners have lost two of their stars to the AFCON. For Ghana, star midfielder Thomas Partey is with Milovac’s team whiles Aubameyang has been passed fit to play for Gabon.



Today’s Group C encounter pits the two Arsenal stars against each other with Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading their respective nations.



Thomas Partey is eyeing a return to glory after being at fault for Ghana’s defeat to Morocco in the first group game.



Aubameyang on the other hand is returning to his side after recovering from COVID-19 which ruled him out of Gabon’s opening game victory against Comoros.



Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has tipped Partey to light up the tournament and if that is to be achieved, the midfielder will have to show up against Gabon.



Qualification to the next stage is in sight for Gabon and Aubameyang will serve as a major headache for the Ghanaian defence.



Though the game is an AFCON match, Arsenal fans all over the world will be watching with bated breath to see how their two stars will perform on the day.



