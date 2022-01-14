Ghana vs. Gabon, ‘a do or do’ affair – Tony Baffoe

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars will be playing against Gabon



The Ghana National team lost their first match



Gabon won their first match



Anthony Baffoe, a former Black Stars player, has challenged the team to go all out and win their game against Gabon in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament.



According to him, a 'do or die' game does not exist but rather a 'do or do.'



“I’m just from the stadium, I watched Cameroon play; guys [tomorrow] is a do or die, that doesn’t exist it’s a do or do, please put that in your heads.



“Let the people talk, let the journalists write whatever they want to write, it is the D-day. You see, you must show anger, anger to win,” Anthony Baffoe charged.



The Black Stars of Ghana will be playing against Gabon in a second Group C encounter.



Milovan Rajevac's team lost their first match to Morocco while Gabon won their first match against Comoros.



Ahead of the game, Assistant Coach of Gabon, Anicet Yala has admitted it won’t be an easy encounter for his side to come up against the Black Stars.



According to him, his side will rely on teamwork in their effort to fight to earn points from the Ghana game.



“We have maximum respect for Ghana. Happy with the return of Aubameyang and Lemina but we count on the whole team to carry Gabon through tomorrow,” Anicet Yala said at a press conference.



The match between Ghana and Gabon is scheduled to come off at 19:00 GMT.



