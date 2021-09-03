Ghana vs Ethiopia: Akonnor names strong Black Stars starting line-up

Sports News of Friday, 3 September 2021

• Akonnor has named his men for this evening's game



• Jonathan Mensah has been benched



• Only one local player made the shortlist for the 23-man squad



Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor has named a strong starting line-up to face the Walias Ibx of Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier this evening.



In post, Akonnor chose Richard Ofori as his safest pair of hands to man the goal-post for the Black Stars.



The coach also settled on Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Baba Rahman as his defenders.



Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku were solid in the Black Stars last game against Ivory Coast and the coach has maintained them for this game despite the return of Jonathan Mensah who would start from the bench.



The midfield would feature the combination of Baba Iddrisu and Mubarak Wakaso as Jeffery Schulup and Kamaldeen Sulemana take charge of the right and left flanks respectively.



The Ayew brothers who are the usual suspects are expected to lead attack.



Captain Andre Ayew will act as a supporting striker whiles Jordan Ayew play as the leading striker.



Ismail Ganiyu is the only local player who has been listed in the 23 man squad for the game.



The Black Stars have a date with Group G opponents Ethiopia later tonight Friday, September 3 at 19:00 GMT, at the Cape Coast stadium.



See the Starting line up below



Richard Ofori

Andy Yiadom

Daniel Amartey

Alexander Djiku

Baba Rahman

Baba Iddrisu

Mubarak Wakaso

Jeffery Schulupp

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew