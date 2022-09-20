Ghana vs Brazil score line not important - Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has disclosed that the Black Stars must focus on building a strong team for the World Cup in their game against Brazil instead of focusing on outcome of the game.



According to the player, playing Brazil is only an opportunity for the Black Stars players to have fair idea of opponents to expect at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Agyemang Badu noted that the match will be of great value to Ghana's new players.



"It’s a good confidence for the players, playing with these quality players and to know the World Cup coming.



"Most of our players are new, so this is good to test the waters. Whatever the score line would be, I’m not looking at it, I’m looking at the kind of team we are building for the World Cup in Qatar,” Agyemang Badu said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Ghana will play Brazil in a friendly match on Friday September 23rd 2022.



The Black Stars have not won a game against Brazil in history. Ghana lost to the Selecao by 3-0 at the 2006 World Cup and lost by a lone goal in two other friendly matches.



The match between Ghana and Brazil forms part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



