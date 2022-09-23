Ghana vs. Brazil: 'We fear no foe, we'll be up to the battle' - GFA President

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana will face Brazil in an international friendly game on Friday in France.



The Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku in interview has stated that he is not thinking about the result but the performance of the players.



Speaking to 3Sports reporter Juliet Bawuah the GFA boss who is in France said he has spoken to the technical team and are on the same page with regards to expectations.



"Not at all, we are the Brazilians of Africa and we are playing against the Brazilians of South America,"



"We fear no foe, we will be up to the battle tomorrow but what I am saying is that there is a reason why we are engaging in these two games. And it is important that we meet this expectation,"



"I am not thinking too much about the results of course it will be nice if the boys put up a good team performance and cap it with a victory," he added.



"What is important is that I have followed the team training sessions, I have been speaking to the coaches throughout I know what they expect, I know what they want to achieve from this two important games even before the last game against Switzerland,"



"At the end of these two games we expect to arrive at a certain level of preparations that will set the tone for our campaign," he concluded.