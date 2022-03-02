Ghana vrs Nigeria: I won’t be surprised if I get Black Stars call-up - Dauda Mohammed

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

FC Cartagena forward Dauda Mohammed says he will not be surprised to earn a call into the national team ahead of the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria this month.



Ghana will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



The four-time African Champions will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



The 24-year-old has been impressive for the Spanish second-tier side scoring 6 goals in 25 matches this season.



In an interview with Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie of Bryt FM in Koforidua, Dauda Mohammed said, “I believe this is my best performing season since I arrived in Europe so I will not be surprised if the technical team of the Black Stars invites me”



“It will also be happy to join the national team to fight for qualification to the World Cup” he said.



