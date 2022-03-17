Ghana vrs Nigeria: Countries commit to deepen diplomatic ties regardless of outcome

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

The governments of Ghana and Nigeria have promised that the outcome of the 2022 World Cup play-off between the two countries will not impact negatively on the good relationship that exist between the two nations.



The commitment by the two West African football powerhouses was made known when Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa called on Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Minister on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



Rashid Bawa detailed the plans Ghana has instituted for the first leg of the fixture which is slated for March 25, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



In an interaction with Sunday Dare ahead of the game, Rashid Bawa said that Ghana would allow Nigeria to land in Kumasi with their chartered flight.



Whiles in Ghana, the High Commissioner assured that every need of the team will be provided to ensure that their stay in the country is without hitches.



Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development for Nigeria disclosed that the game affords the two nations an opportunity to strengthen their diplomatic ties.



Despite admitting the importance of the game to both countries, Sunday Dare said the game must not be at the cost of the peaceful and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.



The second leg of the tie, as announced by CAF will be held in Abuja on March 29, 2022. The winner of the doubleheader will be one of Africa’s five representatives at the World Cup event to be held in Qatar later this year.



