Ghana versus Nigeria will determine your future - Songo warns Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars have quality players- Kurt Okraku
Songo fumes at Black Stars squad delay
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Ghanaian Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias 'Countryman Songo', has had a go at Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif over the delay in the release of the Black Stars squad for the games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Songo said the Minister is walking on eggs shells as Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria will determine his fate.
While fuming about the delay in the announcement of the squad, he criticized the minister for allegedly subscribing to the FA's decision to delay the release of the squad.
"Up until today, we don't know which players (will play for Black Stars). It has not been released and as a Sports Minister, you sit there for the so-called football people to nonsense with the Black Stars. You are among the reasons Black Stars is delining, if we don't qualify for World Cup you will be sacked.
"Ussif Mustapha, if Black Stars fails to beat Nigeria you will be fired because you are watching as GFA president, Kurt Okraku has withheld the Black Stars squad and has not released it up to today. Who do you want to surprise? if you have common sense, someone tells you (that) he wants to surprise the citizens with the squad at a time we are close to the Nigeria game, you are stupid for agreeing," he said on Adom TV's Fire for Fire show.
He also questioned if the GFA president, Kurt Okraku has included Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the squad?
"The Black Stars is Ghana's property, 25 March, Friday we are playing Nigeria which is the world cup qualifier. (But) up to date, we don't know the players who will play for Ghana. They are holding on to the squad with the FA claiming they want to surprise Nigerians with the Black Stars selection. I want to ask, have you had your desired Ronaldo and Messi in it that's why you want to surprise us? fire burn you."
It will be recalled that after the 2021 AFCON debacle, Kurt in his defense of the quality of the team that made the tournament, questioned whether there is a Ghanaian who is at the level of Ronaldo or Messi but was not included in the squad.
“The players who represented Ghana are the best players we have… if there is a Ronaldo or Lionel Messi type of player somewhere who will move straight to our first eleven, just let me know and I will include him,” he said on Skyy Power FM.
Nonetheless, Ghana have a double date with Nigeria on March 25 and 29, 2022. The Super Eagles have already announced their squad.