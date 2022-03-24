Ghana versus Nigeria: CAF okays full capacity stadium

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Black Stars play host to Nigeria in crucial World Cup qualifier match



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has agreed to the Ghana Football Association’s request to have the Black Stars upcoming encounter with the Super Eagles of Nigeria played with full capacity at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.



According to a statement from the GFA, CAF consented to their request following its assurances that it will follow all laid down rules by the African football regulatory body.



GFA has thus advised fans to adhere to all laid down security guidelines for the game.



“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Ghana’s request to admit 40,000 spectators for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off first leg match against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



“This comes after the Ghana Football Association request to play the game in full capacity stadium following the laid-down rules by CAF.



“The GFA consequently advise all Ghanaians to obey all laid-down safety and security measures strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.



“Meanwhile, fans are advised to strictly adhere to the designated spectator and stakeholders entry points and gates for verification of their tickets,” a statement from the GFA read.



The senior national team will take on their Nigerian counterparts in a two-legged encounter where the winner will book one of Africa's five slots to the 2022 World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.



The Black Stars will play their first leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022 with the return leg expected to be played in Abuja four days later.