Ghana v Zimbabwe: New Black Stars goalie Wollacot starts as Milovan Rajevac names strong starting 11

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has made bold calls in his starting eleven for the match against Zimbabwe after naming Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot and Africa U-20 Cup of Nations MVP Fatawu Issahaku in his first team.



The English-born goalie is shielded in defence by Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah of Columbus Crew Crew, France-based Alexander Djiku, and Baba Rahman of Reading.



In the heart of midfield is returning Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus.



Stade Rennais teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku play on the flanks.



Captain Andre Ayew will join his brother Jordan Ayew in attack as the Black Stars chase victory at the Cape Coast stadium.



Below is the starting lineup



Jojo Wollacott (GK), Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew (c), Mohammed Kudus, Issahaku Fatawu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Jordan Ayew