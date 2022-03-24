Ghana v Nigeria: VIP tickets already sold out ahead of first leg meeting at Baba Yara

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The tickets were put on sale online on Wednesday morning for fans to purchase. Just after a few hours, the 5,000 tickets allocated for the VIP stand were sold out.



As a result, there is a mad rush for the remaining tickets issued for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium which has a sitting capacity of 40,528.



Ghanaians are geared up to troop to the stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022, to provide needed support to push the Black Stars to overcome the Super Eagles with a convincing win.



The Friday clash between Ghana and Nigeria has been scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT.



Immediately after the game, the Black Stars will travel to Nigeria to take on the Super Eagles in Abuja for the reverse fixture.



The winner at the end of the two meetings will earn a ticket to grab one of the five slots allocated to CAF by FIFA to represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar.







