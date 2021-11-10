Ghana under pressure to beat Ethiopia - South Africa coach Hugo Broos

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

• Hugo Broos maintains Ghana’s Black Stars are under pressure to win their game against Ethiopia



• Ghana needs to beat Ethiopia to stay in contention before the final day game against South Africa



• South Africa leads the Group G table with ten points after four games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers



South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos has said that there will be a disaster for Ghanaians if the Black Stars lose their matchday five FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.



The Black Stars will face the Ethiopian national team on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Orlando Pirates stadium because the Confederation of African Football has placed a ban on the Bahir Dar Stadium.



Ghana will need to avoid a defeat against Ethiopia in order to be in the qualifying race ahead of the final day game against South Africa in Cape Coast and Hugo Broos has shifted the pressure tag to the Black Stars ahead of the matchday four games.



"It's better to be in the situation that we're in as compared to the one of Ghana. They're under enormous pressure for this game because if they don't win, it could be a disaster for them.”



Hugo Broos added that their hope is to be in control of Group G as leaders before the final game against the Black Stars in Ghana.



"That doesn't make our game any easier because we also need to win against Zimbabwe. However, I prefer the situation the way it is now. I hope we can keep things the way they are for the Ghana game on Sunday," he said at his pre-match conference before the Zimbabwe game.



