Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana trio named in WAFU B U-20 Team of the Tournament

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Ghana trio Kobina Amoah, Danlad Ibrahim, and Precious Boah have been named in the WAFU Zone B Team of the Tournament.



The Black Satellites dominated the best 11 for the tournament with three players in the squad.



Precious Boah had a fantastic tournament, scoring two goals during the campaign. The Dreams FC striker scored a beautiful free kick in Ghana's game against Nigeria which helped the side secure a place in the semi-finals.



Boah's goal in the final against Burkina Faso also through a free-kick, ensured Ghana picked its first WAFU title in that category.



Ibrahim Danlad conceded only two goals in the tournament, which came up against Cote d'Ivoire in the second group game and in the final against Burkina Faso.



The Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was the safest pair of hands for the Black Satellites helping the side to win the ultimate.



Kobina Amoah also played a key role for the Black Satellites during the tournament.

