Ghana to wear black armband in honour of late President Rawlings

This is in honour of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed on Thursday

The Ghana Football Association has announced that it would pay respect to former Ghana President before the commencement of their AFCON qualifier against Sudan this afternoon.



According to a statement on the GFA website "The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has granted Ghana’s request to wear a black armband and observe a minute silence in Thursday’s game against Sudan".



This is in honour of Ghana’s 1st President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings who passed on Thursday morning, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



The Black Stars will later this afternoon, play against Sudan in a matchday three 2021 AFCON qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.



