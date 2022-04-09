Ghana to test readiness for 2022 World Cup with USA friendly - Report

Sports News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has held advanced talks with the United States Soccer Federation for a pre-2022 FIFA World Cup friendly between the Black Stars and the USMNT.



But the date and venue for the match remains undecided with most qualified associations yet to announce their schedules.



The tournament in Qatar will be played this November/December instead of the traditional summer calendar.



Coincidentally, Ghana and the USA failed to qualify for the last FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018 but have resurfaced.



Ghana have played the USA either in the Group stage or knockout rounds of the three World Cups- 2006, 2010 and 2014-they have played in.



The Black Stars were handed tough draw in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



On the other hand, USA are in Group B together with England, Iran and the winner of the playoff between Wales vs Ukraine/Scotland.