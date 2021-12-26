Ghana to settle on strong 28 Black Stars players for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac is set to trim down his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad to 28 strong but quality players in the next two weeks.



The Serbian tactician last week announced a 30-man provisional squad to begin camping in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Coach Milovan Rajevac and his technical team will use the next two weeks to assess players in camp and during scheduled friendly matches.



In the end, two players will be axed and the squad finalised to 28 players for the AFCON in Cameroon in January.



Check out the provisional 30-man squad below:



Full Squad:



Goalkeepers:



Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders:



Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders:



Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers:



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers:



Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)