Ghana to send scouts to South Korea's friendlies against Brazil, Chile and Paraguay

Soccer News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association is preparing to send scouts to watch World Cup group opponents South Korea's friendlies in June.



As exclusively reported by GHANAsoccernet.com, the Asian giants have line up three friendlies in June against Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.



The FA and the technical team of the Black Stars are not leaving any stone unturned as they keep track of happenings in camps of their opponents.



The Black Stars will be in Japan around the time South Korea will be engaged in the friendlies, and Ghana will be keeping an eye on the Asian giants.



The Asian giants will face five times world champions Brazil on June 2 before facing Chile and Paraguay on June 6 and June 10 respectively.



The games are expected to test the 2002 World Cup semi-finalist for what to expect in their group, when they engage Ghana, Portugal and Uruguay.



South Korea are making a tenth straight appearance at the World Cup after qualifying from Group A of the Asian zone qualifiers.



Their best performance was when they co-hosted the tournament with Japan in 2002, and finished fourth.



Currently ranked 29th in the world, South Korea will open their World Cup with a game against Uruguay before playing Ghana and Portugal.



The World Cup in Qatar begins on November 21 and ends on December 18 in Qatar.



