Ghana to receive $12 million if Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana is set to receive $12 million if the Black Stars qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The West African country will earn $2 million from FIFA for preparation and another $10 million as a participation fee.



This is the minimum amount that all 32 teams that qualify for the tournament will receive from the football governing body.



Black Stars will take on Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the first leg encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The 1st leg tie will be the 58th clash at senior level between the two West African countries in a rivalry spanning seven decades.



Ghana reached the play-off round after topping a qualifying pool that included South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia.



Ghana are chasing a record 4th FIFA World Cup appearance while Nigeria seek for their 7th appearance in the competition.



The Black Stars will travel to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.