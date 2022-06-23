Ghana to present 26-man squad for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start in November



World Cup qualified countries to submit squad on November 13



Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia to represent Africa at 2022 World Cup



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, would present a 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after FIFA increased the squad size for the tournament.



The Bureau of the FIFA Council have officially increased the squad size to be submitted for the tournament from 23 to 26.



Amending the 2015 edition of the FIFA Equipment Regulations for the 2022 edition of the tournament has been in discussion since March 2022.



On June 23, 2022, FIFA announced that the Bureau which is made up of the FIFA President and the six confederation presidents have reached a consensus and made some changes to the regulations.



The committee agreed on allowing the 32 qualified countries to present a 26-man squad each for the tournament.



The decision to increase the squad size as per the FIFA release is about the impact that COVID-19 would have on the squad during the tournament.



Also, the Bureau decided that national teams could announce a provisional squad of 35 to 55 players before a final list of at most 26 players which will be submitted by November 13, 2022.



Moreover, during the tournament, 26 persons will be allowed to sit on the bench with 15 of them being players while 11 will be technical staff- one must be a doctor.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in Qatar, will commence on November 21 and end on December 18, 2022.



Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco are the five nations set to represent Africa on the World Stage.



EE/FNOQ