Ghana to participate in 2022 Africa Athletics Championship

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghana’s 200m record holder, Joseph Paul Amoah, will lead Ghana’s contingent for the African Senior Athletics Championships to be staged in Mauritius from 8-12 June, 2022.



The Ghana Athletics Association is sending only four (4) athletes to the competition, with sprinter Sean Safo-Antwi (100m), Rose Yeboah (High Jump), and Duncan Agyemang (400m) joining the flight to the Indian Ocean Island.



100m National Record holder, Benjamin Azamati, will not be at the competition, having committed to the NCAA D2 Championships slated for the same weekend.



The team will have former national athlete Leo Myles-Mills as coach. Azamati is the most high-profile miss for Ghana, with several other key athletes unable to make the games because of the NCAA championships.



Jumpers Abigail Kwarteng (High Jump) and Deborah Acquah (Long Jump) both set national records this year but will miss the African Championships as a result of the NCAAs.



Despite running Ghana’s second fastest 100m time in history this season (9.94s), Joe Paul, will only compete in the 200m in Mauritius, an event where he currently holds the National Record (20.08s).



His season best in the event this year is 20.78s, ran in Santo Domingo on 26th May, 2022.



Rose Yeboah, the University of Cape Coast student, won gold in the women’s high jump at the 2019 African Games in Rabat and currently holds the second highest height in Ghana’s Women’s High Jump (1.84m).



She also won gold for her school at the GUSA games later that year.



She won gold at her last competition (1.80m) at the GAA’s National Circuit in April 2022.



Safo-Antwi opened his outdoor season on 1st May, 2022 with a 10.29s run at the Be Fit Today Outdoor Series in London.



He last competed on 28th May, 2022 at the B&S Kurpfalz Gala in Germany where he clocked 10.28s.



The Academy of Art University student, Agyemang, formerly of UCC, has a season best of 45.80s in the 400m, which he clocked at an NCAA D2 competition on 28th May, 2022.



Team Ghana will be looking to improve on their outing at the last CAA Senior Championships in Asaba in 2018, where the country similar sent four athletes and won two medals, both by Janet Amponsah (silver in 100m and bronze in 200m).