Ghana to name 26-man squad for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is set to name a 26-man provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament today.



Some key players are expected to be dropped from the squad to be named by the Serbian trainer, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.



Milovan Rajevac will meet the Black Stars management committee together with the Executive Council where he will present the squad to them.



The Black Stars will open camp on Wednesday, December 23, 2021, to begin preparations for the tournament



The four-time Africa champions will open camp in Doha, Qatar on December 22.



The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks to prepare for the Tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.



The Black Stars will play three international friendly matches in Qatar to give Coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad for the Tournament.



Ghana are expected to play a yet-to-named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022 in another friendly.



The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



Ghana is in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros



The Black Stars will face North African side Morocco in the opening group C game in Yaounde.












