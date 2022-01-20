Ghana to miss captain Andre Ayew for World Cup play-offs after AFCON red card

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana skipper Andre Dede Ayew won't be available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification play-offs in March following his red card in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Ayew was sent off in the Black Stars' last group game where they lost to debutants Comoros to bow out of the tournament.



The 32-year-old was given a straight red card after a dangerous tackle on Comoros goalkeeper Salime Ben Boina who couldn't continue the match due to a serious injury he sustained afterwards.



The Black Stars suffered a 3-2 embarrassing defeat to Comoros at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua on Tuesday night to exit the AFCON at the group stage.



Ghana finished bottom in Group C with Morocco and Gabon booking their tickets to knockouts stages of the tournament.



Ghana will know their World Cup play-offs opponents on 22 January 2022 during a draw ceremony in Yaoundé.



Ayew is suspended for the next two competitive matches which automatically rules him out of the World Cup qualifying play-off tie in March.