Ghana to know group opponents for 2023 AFCON draw today

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Ghana placed in pot 1 ahead of 2023 AFCON draw



CAF to host 2023 AFCON draw in Johannesburg, South Africa



Cote d'Ivoire host 2023 AFCON



The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



The Black Stars will know of their group opponents for the qualifiers after the draw which will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa at 17:30 GMT.



With Cote d'Ivoire 2023 scheduled to be held from 23 June to 23 July 2023, the 32 teams expected to participate will be known in September 2022.



Host nation Cote d’Ivoire will also participate in the draw even though they have already secured their place in the tournament which means only one other team from their group will qualify for the competition.



Even with their temporary suspension by FIFA, Kenya and Zimbabwe will also be included in the draw.



The Black Stars will not face any of the top African teams, including sworn rivals Nigeria and African champions Senegal after being seeded among the top 12 countries in the continent.



The top 42 African teams in the latest FIFA rankings were automatic entrants while the Gambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Sao Tome, and Principe, and South Sudan won preliminary ties and Botswana received a walkover.



Ghana exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon from the group phase without winning a single game in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros and will be hoping to make amends in the 2023 edition.



Below are the pots for the 2023 AFCON draw:



Pot 1: Senegal (holders), Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Ivory Coast (hosts), Burkina Faso, Ghana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Pot 2: South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Gabon, Benin, Uganda, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Kenya, Sierra Leone.



Pot 3: Namibia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Libya, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Angola, Comoros.



Pot 4: Tanzania, Central African Republic, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, South Sudan, Sao Tome e Principe.



