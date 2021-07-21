Ghana to know AFCON Group Opponents on August 15

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana’s Black Stars will know their opponents for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Sunday, August 15, 2021, when the draw for the group stage takes place.



Ghana has qualified for the continental showpiece which has been moved to 2022 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Black Stars are chasing their first trophy since 1982, and conquering the AFCON 2021 will make it a 5th success at Africa’s flagship football competition for Ghana’s senior national football team.



The Group stage draw according to the African football website kick442.com will take place at the Yaounde Conference hall.



The draw ceremony will see 24 African countries drawn into six groups of four each to battle for the most prestigious continental prize.



The AFCON 2021 tournament is expected to be played from January 16th to February 15th, 2022 across six venues in Cameroon.



24 countries including host – Cameroon, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Malawi, Benin Republic, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Egypt, Gambia, Gabon, Comoros, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Mali, Algeria, Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Cape Verde have qualified for the tournament.



It is the second time Cameroon is hosting the competition and this time around it is an expanded version including 24 nations.



