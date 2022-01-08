You are here: HomeSports2022 01 08Article 1440331

Soccer News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana to know 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs opponents on 22 Jan

Ghana will know its opponents for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs on 22 January 2022, CAF has announced.

The draw will be conducted the in Douala, Cameroon.

The Black Stars are among ten (10) qualified teams who have been divided into two Groups of five based on the official FIFA ranking published in November 2021.

The five highest ranked teams will play against the five least ranked teams.

Per the format, the the lower ranked teams will host the first legs.

Pot 1: Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria

Pot 2: Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali and DR Congo

