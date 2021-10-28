Ghana to host South Africa in last qualifying match at Cape Coast stadium

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana will take on South Africa in the last round of the 2022 World Cup qualifications at the Cape Coast stadium, FIFA has officially communicated.



The Black Stars will face the Bafana Bafana on Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Cape Coast.



Ghana will engage Ethiopia in the penultimate group game at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, 11 November 2021 before hosting South Africa.



The Black Stars are 2nd on the Group G standings with 9 points, one point behind the leaders South Africa.



The group winner will advance to the play-off which will take place in March next year.



The draw for the play-off round comes off on 18 December 2021.