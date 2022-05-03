Ghana to host 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games at Cape Coast Stadium

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will host their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifying games at the Cape Coast Stadium, Footballghana.com can confirm.



Meeting a Caf deadline of April 25 to provide its home venue for the May 30-June 14 legs of games, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) submitted the 20,000-capacity Cape Coast facility and the Accra Sports Stadium having had the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi declared unfit to host high-level international games in the category of the Afcon.



However, the Black Stars will kick off their qualifying campaign with a home game against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1.



Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.



The second Group E qualifier follows on Sunday, June 5 – an away trip to the Central African Republic (CAR).



Later in September, the Black Stars will engage in back-to-back games with Angola to mark days 3 and 4 of the qualifiers.



Ghana are in Group E alongside Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic.



