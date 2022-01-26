Ghana to host 2022 Middle East Africa Championship

Other Sports of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: Daniel Oko Djanie, Contributor

Following a comprehensive bidding process, Ghana has been chosen to host the 2022 Middle East Africa Championship, which will run from 27 September to 2 October. Four nations will take part - Morocco, Nigeria, and Cameroon joining the hosts - in what will be the third edition of the championship.



There is greater incentive for the winners this time with victory seeing them join the qualification process on the continent for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup. Nigeria is the current holder of the trophy having triumphed in 2019, the last two scheduled competitions being postponed because of the global pandemic.



President of Rugby League Federation Ghana, Nana Prempeh, commented: “We are very happy to have won the bid to host the 2022 MEA Championship. This will aid RLFG in strengthening its relationship with the government, it also increases awareness to attract more players in various regions, and possibly investors to assist in growing the sport. Ghana will be ready.“



RLFG general manager, Jafaru Mustafa, added: “After 10 years of being involved with the sport and with the commitment of the human resources around at the moment, I am very confident that the 2022 MEA Championship is in the right place. We will work assiduously to make this event one of the best Africa has ever witnessed. Any players with Ghanaian heritage who would like to get in touch, please contact us through our website.”



The Head of Marketing & Branding for RLFG, Daniel Oko Djanie expressed a high level of excitement. He said this is a great opportunity for Corporate organizations, Individual philanthropists, and sponsors to support Rugby League which will increase their brand connection and growth and also help develop the wonderful sport.



Details of the draw for the tournament will be announced soon and are likely to be linked to a Super League fixture.



European Rugby League interim chair, Graeme Thompson, who oversaw the bid process said: “The staging of the Championship in Ghana will mark another significant milestone for the nation and the sport. After many years of sustained development in Ghana, it will provide a high-profile event and a great reward for all those volunteers who have done so much for the game there. Having witnessed first-hand the last Championship in 2019, this is a unique event. It will no doubt see high impact competition on the field and another step forward in Middle East Africa’s journey as a standalone confederation.”



