Ghana to host 2021 IBSA Goalball African Championship

Other Sports of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is set to host the rest of Africa in 2021 IBSA Goalball African Championship in December



Ghana Blind Sports Association of the Ghana Blind Union together with the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) are set to stage the 2021 IBSA Goalball African Championship from December 3-11 at the sports complex of the Cape Coast University.



Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Kenya Cote DI’vore, Cameroon and Morocco will all join host Ghana to battle for supremacy and honors is the sport of Goalball. The competition would feature both men and women teams.



It would be the first time Ghana would be hosting the championship, since it was staged in Algeria and twice in Egypt.



At the last African Championships in Port Said, Egypt, in 2020, the Algerian men’s and women’s teams both took gold to secure their place at the Paralympics. The 2021 Championship would be a qualifier for the 2022 IBSA Goalball World Championships in Hangzhou China, from 6-18 July. The top three teams in each gender would secure their tickets.



Mr. Eric Kissi, President of the Ghana Blind Sports Association, and leader of the Local Organizing Committee, has reiterated that,’Ghana is committed to giving its utmost best in hosting a befitting Championship that would make Ghana and all of Africa proud. Stating that all visiting countries would be assured of peaceful and successful championships”.



The Ghana Blind Sports Association with support from the Ghana Blind Union has over the years developed Blind sports such as Goalball, Blind Football, Judo and Showdown in ten regions of Ghana.



