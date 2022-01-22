Ghana to face Nigeria in FIFA World Cup playoff

Sports News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Blacks Stars of Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the last round of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar.



The fixture between the two West African giants was determined at a draw held by CAF in Cameroon on Saturday, January 22, 2022.



After two initial stages of qualifiers, the possible contingents for Africa were pruned to 10 teams made up of Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Mali, and Ghana



A team emerging as a winner of the five fixtures drawn on Saturday will automatically gain a ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a representative of Africa.



Having put up a 100% win rate in the group stages of the ongoing AFCON being held in Cameroon, Nigeria are in the right position to be seen as favorites in their upcoming fixture against Ghana.



The Black Stars of Ghana on the other hand will have to ensure they have their team reorganized and prepared for the qualifier after putting up an abysmal performance at the ongoing AFCON leading to their exit in the group stages.



Ahead of the draw, the Ghana Football Association was reported in the early hours of Saturday to have sacked the head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac.



TWI NEWS



The Serbian gaffer leading Ghana to the tournament in Cameroon oversaw what has now become the worst performance of the national team in the history of the continental showpiece.



The play-off games to be staged on a home and away basis will be played between March 24 and 29, with the Black Stars playing home first.



See the full 2022 World Cup Play-offs Draw below:



Ghana vs Nigeria



Egypt x Senegal



Cameroon x Algeria



DR Congo x Morocco



Mali x Tunisia