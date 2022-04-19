Ghana to face Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to face Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic



Ivory Coast to host 2023 AFCON



Ghana to aim at qualifying for 2023 AFCON



Ghana has been placed in Group E for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following the draw that was held today, April 19, 2022.



The Black Stars would face Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic in a two-legged affair for the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers which commences later in June.



Two of the top teams who amass the most point would qualify out of the group to play at the next edition of the AFCON.



Ghana’s neighbours Ivory Coast would be hosting the next edition of the AFCON which would be held around June-July in 2023.



The Black Stars recorded their worst performance at the 2021 AFCON where they failed to win a match.



Ghana lost to Morocco in their first match and managed a draw against Gabon before losing to Comoros.



The next edition would mark 41 years since Ghana won their last AFCON after their success at the 1982 edition of the African Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars have won a record of four titles at the AFCON and would be looking forward to making it to the next edition of the tournament.





Afcon 2023 Qualifying Group



Group E



Ghana ????????

Madagascar ????????

Angola ????????

Central Africa Republic — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 19, 2022