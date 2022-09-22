Ghana to debut World Cup jersey in Brazil friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

The Black Stars are set to debut their new home jerseys designed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Brazil in an international friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The Black Stars of Ghana’s current home-kit features white, grey, and some shades of black on the arms.



GhanaWeb understands the team had a photo shoot with the jersey on Wednesday and is now set to make their debut in tomorrow's game.



The Black Stars will hold their third and final training session today at the Stade Océane, where the game will be played.



This will be the fifth meeting between the two, with Brazil winning the previous four.



Following the Brazil friendly, the Black Stars will conclude their international break with a test against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.





