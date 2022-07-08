Ghana tipped to progress to the quaterfinal in Qatar after multiple nationality switches

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana has been tipped to progress to the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar due to multiply nationality switches this week.



The players involved in the multiple switch are Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao, Tariq Lamptey of Brighton Hove & Albion, Stephan Ambrosius of Hamburg, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorfer of Hamburg, Patrick Pfeiffer of Darmstadt, Mohammed Salisu of Southampton.



Ghana is attracting players with dual nationalities to compete with the best in the Qatar World Cup, which will be held from November to December.



Ghana, 60th in FIFA ranking is tied in Group H along with Uruguay ranked 13th, South Korea ranked 29th, and Portugal ranked 8th in the World Cup. With only the top two teams getting tickets to the round of 16, it is likely that Ghana, the lowest-ranked team, will advance to the next stage.