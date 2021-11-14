Ghana through to 2022 World Cup playoffs after win over South Africa

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is through to the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup after beating South Africa by 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



A lone strike by skipper Andre Ayew from the penalty spot was all Ghana capitalized on to sail through.



The Senegalese referee awarded the penalty which many have described as soft after Daniel Amartey went down in the box after a cross was sent into the South African box.



The Black Stars came into the game having been boosted in defense with the return of defender Alexander Djiku.



Ghana suffered their first casualty when Mohammed Kudus pulled out due to injury after less than 10 mins of action. Daniel Kofi Kyere came on to replace the Ajax man.



Jordan Ayew missed the first chance after he ballooned the ball above the post before Kofi Kyere also smashed one wide.



In the second half, Bafana Bafana came close to scoring on a number of occasions but goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott denied them.



The last few minutes was quite nervy as the visitors pushed all their arsenal into the Ghana box but were unlucky.



Ghana will now have to wait for a number of days to know their next opponents in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



