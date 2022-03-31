Ghana target Hudson-Odoi and Lamptey switches from England

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

The Ghana FA are hoping to persuade Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey to switch international allegiance from England to the Black Stars.



The duo, together with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, have been linked to a possible switch to the west African country in recent weeks.



That speculation has increased since Ghana beat Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday to seal their place at the World Cup as they look to build their squad for the tournament in Qatar later this year.



GOAL understands Hudson-Odoi, who has three senior caps for England where he was born to Ghanaian parents, is considering making the changeover ahead of the World Cup finals.



Speaking about recruiting the Premier League duo, Ghana FA communications director Henry Asante Twum told Citi TV: “If it is that we wake up tomorrow and the new coach of the Black Stars wants Tariq [Lamptey], Hudson-Odoi, whoever is available, we will look at the regulations and the possibility of getting them. If it is within our reach, we pursue it.



“The new law for nationality switch is that you should be three years from your last game [from the association you want to switch from], so it means that if today, Hudson-Odoi played for England three years ago, we will look at the month [in which] he played, and if it is exactly two years, he has every right to switch nationality.”



Hudson-Odoi last featured for England in November 2019, so is eligible to switch international allegiance in November this year, just in time for the World Cup which runs between November 21 and December 18.



Earlier this year, the winger and his parents held meetings with Ghana technical advisor and former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton in Acca concerning his international future.



The 21-year-old has also visited Ghana twice this past year, meeting national president Nana Akufo-Addo, GFA president Kurt Okraku and minister for sports Mustapha Ussif.



Lamptey meanwhile has yet to make a senior international appearance, though he has played twice for England U21s.