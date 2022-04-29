Ghana target Eddie Nketiah nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah has been shortlisted for Arsenal's Player of the Month award.



After battling for playing time in Mikel Arteta's team, the 22-year-old has regained his form in recent weeks.



Nketiah, who is available to play for Ghana, scored three goals in April.



He is up against Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka, all of whom have been superb for the Gunners.



In the Premier League this season, the Gunners attacker has played 16 games, scored two goals and assisted two for the club.



Nketiah is a product of the Chelsea and Arsenal academies and played on loan at Leeds United in their victorious 2019/20 Championship season.



On 21 December 2021, Nketiah scored the first hat-trick of his career in a 5-1 win against Sunderland in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.



