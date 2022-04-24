Ghana target Eddie Nketiah named in EPL Team of the Week

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been named in Whoscored.com's English Premier League Team of the Week following his impressive outing against Chelsea.



Ghana target Eddie Nketiah was the star of the show against a charitable Chelsea defence on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge with his predatory instincts.



The 22-year-old striker who is being chased by Ghana scored twice either half of the game as his side got their top-four hopes back on track with a 4-2 victory over Tuchel's men.



Nketiah has a lot of company in the team of the week from Liverpool with a quartet of Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.



Relegation-threatened Burnley also has a trio of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Josh Brownhill with Newcastle's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Man City's Joao Cancelo all in the team.



The brace against Chelsea was Nketiah's first two goals in the English Premier League after 15 appearances while also scoring five goals in the Carabao Cup.



The 22 year old striker was born in Lewisham- England to a Ghanaian parents but currently plays for the English U-21 where he has 17 caps with 16 goals at that level but is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.



Nketiah within the week admitted that he is open to play for the Black Stars of Ghana with reports suggesting that the GFA have started his nationality switch.



Below is the team of the week





