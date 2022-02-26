Ghana sweating over Kamaldeen Sulemana's injury ahead of playoffs against Nigeria

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Ghana is currently sweating over winger Kamaldeen Sulemana's injury ahead of playoffs against Nigeria next month.



The 20-year-old missed Stade Rennes’s match against Troyes due to a back pain.



Rennes coach commented about the Black Stars winger's injury in a press conference.



“Sulemana has isthmic lysis, a small crack in a vertebra. It's annoying. We don't really know, but it could take some time. Due to shock? No, it's a bit like a stress fracture. explains Bruno Genesio.



Sulemana has been impressive since joining the club last summer from FC Nordjaelland.



The winger's injury at Rennes comes as a big blow for Ghana in their preparation to take on Nigeria for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate is yet to start a game for his outfit since December, 12 2021. The last game he started was against Lille.



He has also not scored since October 17, 2021 against Metz.