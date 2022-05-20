Ghana striker Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Jordan Ayew was on target for Crystal Palace on Thursday night when the team suffer a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Everton.



The Black Stars striker started for the Eagles today in a game played at the Goodison Park and serving as the last but one match of the ongoing English Premier League season.



Following a very good start to the first half, a strike from Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 21st minute handed Crystal Palace the lead.



With Everton failing to get things in order, Jordan Ayew also scored in the 36th minute to double the lead for the visitors.



While the game appeared to be done and dusted, Everton rose from their ruins in the second half to turn things around.



Goals from Michael Kean, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the second half meant that Everton win the match 3-2 to escape relegation.



With his goal today, Jordan Ayew has three goals and three assists in the English Premier League this season.