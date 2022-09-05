Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh suffers hamstring injury in England

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Benjamin Tetteh has picked up an injury in England and could be out for a few weeks.



The striker was named in Hull City’s starting eleven for the match against Sheffield United in the English Championship today.



In what was a matchday eight encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 football season, Benjamin Tetteh lasted only 14 minutes of the action.



He went down in pain and had to be attended to by the medical team. After the game, Hull City manager Shota Arveladze confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury.



While the striker is expected to undergo assessments on Monday, he is likely to be on the sidelines for a few weeks.



As a result, he is expected to miss Ghana’s upcoming friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.