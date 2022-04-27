Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo named in Championship team of the week

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana's new striker Antoine Semenyo has been named in the English Championship team of the week following his impressive performance for Bristol City over the weekend.



The Black Stars new boy scored for Bristol City in their 3-1 win over relegated Derby County on Saturday afternoon.



Andreas Weimann scored his 20th goal of the season as Bristol City beat relegated Derby 2-1 at Pride Park.



The Austrian found the net against his old club after only 10 minutes, coolly striking the ball past Ryan Allsopp in the Rams' goal in a one-on-one.



Antoine Semenyo doubled the Robins' advantage before half-time, but Craig Forsyth headed a goal back for Derby on the hour mark.



Defender Timm Klose then wrapped up the win for Bristol City with a header from a set-piece, to confine Derby to only a fourth home defeat this season.



He has scored seven goals and provided ten assists in his 30-game outings for Bristol City this season so far.



Semenyo was handed an invitation to the senior national team of Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final playoff games against Nigeria but he couldn't honour the call-up due to injury.