Ghana stars Anthony Baffoe, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan in Niger for special gala

Ghana stars Anthony Baffoe, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan have arrived in Niger’s capital Niamey for the 2021 Gala de la Republique.



The special football tournament is scheduled for December 17 and the trio are among legendary African footballers invited by organisers to participate.



Also invited are Elhadj Diouf from Senegal, Nigeria's Nwankwo Kanu from Nigeria, Patrick Mboma of Cameroon, Ivorian Didier Drogba, and recently elected Cameroon FA President Samuel Eto'o.



The tournament is part of Niger’s republic day celebrations which falls on December 18.



However, it is the first time the country is assembling high profile football names on the continent to thrill citizens.



































Gala de la Republique aims to consolidate social cohesion, national unity and make Niger visible.All proceeds from the event will go directly to the families of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) who fell on the field of honor.The tournament will take place at the General Seyni Kountché stadium