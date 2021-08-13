Ghana star Thomas Partey named in Ghana squad for World Cup qualifiers despite injury

Sports News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month despite being ruled out of action by his English side.



Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor named the midfield supremo in his provisional 30-man squad for the matches against Ethiopia and South Africa early next month.



There is a slight chance Partey would play in the two matches match as he will start training one week before the Black Stars group for the Group G matches in Cape Coast



He will begin his recovery from his latest injury before Ghana play Ethiopia and South Africa early next month which means he could be available for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



The Ghana deputy captain could be available for the Gunners as the Premier League season starts on Friday following the recent injury he suffered while playing for the club.



The Back Stars player suffered ankle ligament damage in their friendly defeat against Chelsea last week and has been confirmed that he will not return to training until the end of the month.



“Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on August 1," Chelsea said in a statement on Thursday.



“Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training by the end of August.”



The revelation by Arsenal means Partey will miss the Gunners' league opener at Brentford on Friday.



He will also not be available for the meeting with Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on August 22 and then clash with Champions Manchester City six days later.



The Ghana international will also not be available for the EFL Cup second-round match with West Brom on August 24.



Ghana are scheduled to face their Group G opponents early next month.



The Black Stars will take on Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast.



They will then travel to play South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg.



The winner of the group will qualify for the final two-legged playoff which will involve other group winners.



