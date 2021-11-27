Ghana star Samuel Owusu completes most dribbles than anyone in Al-Fayha draw

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger, Samuel Owusu completed the most dribbles (6) among all players of the two teams as Al Fahya drew 1-1 at Al-Taawoun FC in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.



The 25-year-old won most duels as well and contributed immensely as the visitors picked a valuable point on the road.



The Ghana international lasted the entire duration of the match with his flamboyance style of play and sleek passing.



He contributed 15 accurate passes, had two shots on target and had a 71% pass success rate at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.



It's worth mentioning that the Ghanaian superstar was heavily involved the impressive performance of Al Fahya as they strolled to the stalemate.



Owusu has excellent ball control and is certainly a threat going forward and possesses an uncanny ability to accelerate past opponents.



Blessed with incredible pace and sound technique, it becomes evident why Samuel Owusu is consistently causing defenders problems.



The Ghanaian is also blessed with excellent dribbling skills and unmatched speed on the ball and combined that effectively with his quick footwork and impressive step-overs.



He has made 12 appearances so far and scored once from the wide.



Al Fayha are 5th on the table with 18 points, seven points adrift of leaders Al Shabab on 25 points.